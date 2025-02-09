Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash on South Wynn Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with parked semi-trailers in the south valley on Friday, Las Vegas Metro police said.

LVMPD said the single-vehicle crash happened on South Wynn Road, north of West Mesa Vista Avenue, around 7:07 a.m.

Officers said their initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was speeding before losing control and colliding with a parked semi-trailer. Police then said the motorcyclist was separated from the vehicle and struck another parked semi-trailer as the motorcycle ran off the road into private and county property, ultimately striking a third parked semi-trailer.

LVMPD said medical personnel arrived on scene but the motorcyclist had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This incident marks the 25th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.