Motorcyclist dies in crash with RTC bus after running red light in east valley, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash where a motorcyclist died in the east valley Monday afternoon.

Police are on scene at Jimmy Durante Boulevard and E. Tropicana Avenue since 3:08 p.m. Police said a motorcyclist ran a red light and collided with an RTC bus.

The bus driver traveled east on Tropicana Avenue and attempted to make a left turn onto Jimmy Durante. At this moment, the motorcyclist who traveled west on Tropicana rode at a high rate of speed, running a red light at the intersection.

Police confirmed that no passengers on the RTC bus were injured.

Police said there are closures in the area. Tropicana is closed in both directions from Jimmy Durante to Wetlands Park Lane.

Our photojournalist is headed to the scene, and we will provide more information as police release them.