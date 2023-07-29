Motorcyclist dies after striking car near Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car near Nellis Air Force Base early Saturday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred on North Lamb Boulevard at the intersection of East Lone Mountain Road at approximately 4:52 a.m.

Police say evidence at the scene indicated a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on Lamb, approaching the intersection of Lone Mountain, preparing to make a left eastbound turn. At the same time, a 2023 Harley Davidson Low Rider S was traveling northbound on Lamb, also approaching the intersection.

The collision occurred when the Dodge Charger turned left, crossing the northbound travel lanes, and the front of the Harley Davidson struck the right side of the Dodge Charger.

The rider of the Harley Davidson was ejected and came to rest on the roadway, and was later pronounced deceased by arriving medical personnel.

The driver of the Dodge Charger remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment, but was transported to UMC Trauma for further evaluation.

The death of the Harley Davidson rider marked the 76th traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2023. This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.