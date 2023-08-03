Motorcyclist dies after striking a truck in northeast Las Vegas valley, Nevada State Police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a truck just north of the Las Vegas Speedway on Saturday morning.

According to the Nevada State Police, the crash happened at the location of State Route 604 around 6:30 a.m. Police determined that a black motorcycle was traveling northbound on SR604 behind a commercial roll-off truck.

The route only has two travel lanes — northbound and southbound. Police determined that the roll-off truck slowed to make a left turn across the southbound travel lane into a dirt lot, and a motorcycle made an unsafe lane change, ultimately striking the truck.

Police say it was possible that the motorcycle was attempting to pass the truck.

The rider — who was identified as an adult male — was ejected and was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the truck is on the scene, and cooperating with law enforcement.

Police have a hard closure in place on SR-604 southbound and northbound lanes in place until further notice.