Motorcyclist dies after crash on Rainbow near Smoke Ranch in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 45-year-old man died at the hospital after a crash in northwest Las Vegas on Sunday night, police said.

It happened at approximately 10:42 p.m. on North Rainbow Boulevard, south of Yorktown Road, which lies between Smoke Ranch Road and Peak Drive.

Police said the man was riding a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on Rainbow while the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound in the center turn lane.

"A collision occurred when the Chevrolet conducted a left turn...crossing into the path of the Kawasaki," police stated.

The man was thrown from the bike and transported to University Medical Center's trauma center with critical injuries. On Monday morning, Las Vegas police announced he had died at the hospital "despite all life-saving efforts."

The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the scene of the crash and "showed no signs of impairment," according to police.

Metro police said this is the 71st traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction so far in 20222.