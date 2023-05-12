Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV in southern Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a motorcyclist dead at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road over I-15 on Friday morning.

A hard closure is currently in place on all eastbound lanes along Blue Diamond over the I-15, as well as the nearby north and southbound I-15 ramps.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV at approximately 12:40 a.m.

Police determined that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Blue Diamond and failed to yield to the red traffic signal at the intersection. As the motorcycle continued in its travel lane, a Subaru SUV entered the intersection and made contact with the motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle — who has only been identified as an adult male — succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru — also a male adult — was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do not suspect impairment was a factor at this time. Police also say the closures on Blue Diamond are anticipated to be in place for 3-4 hours.