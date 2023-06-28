Motorcyclist dies after colliding with concrete barrier near Las Vegas Strip, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 53-year-old motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a concrete barrier near the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday night, according to police.

Las Vegas Metro police said the collision occurred around 6:23 p.m. on West Desert Inn Road, just east of the intersection with Polaris Avenue.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a blue 2007 Suzuki GSX-R750 was traveling eastbound on Desert Inn Road east of Polaris Avenue at a "high rate of speed." The motorcycle rider failed to maintain a single travel lane and left the roadway to the right, where he struck a concrete barrier and was ejected from the motorcycle, coming to rest in the rock landscape area of Rancho Drive below Desert Inn Road.

Arriving medical personnel determined the rider was "beyond medical intervention," and he was pronounced deceased at the collision scene.

A witness indicated the motorcycle might have been racing a black Dodge Charger or Challenger with dark-tinted windows.

The Suzuki rider's death marks the 63rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2023. This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Traffic Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-4088 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app "P3." Message & Data rates may apply. Tips leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.