Motorcyclist dies after being ejected from bike in collision near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 20-year-old motorcyclist is dead after colliding with another vehicle in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred on East Bonanza Road and 19th Street around 10:33 p.m. Evidence at the collision scene, witness statements, and video surveillance indicated that a 2002 Chevrolet was making a left turn from westbound Bonanza, going southbound on 19th. At the same time, a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Bonanza, approaching 19th at a high speed.

Police say the collision occurred when the front of the Yamaha struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet, and the motorcyclist was ejected from the Yamaha, coming to rest in the roadway.

Arriving medical personnel performed medical intervention on the rider, who would eventually be declared deceased, despite their efforts.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the collision scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

"The rider of the Yamaha's death marks the 10th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2024," LVMPD noted in a release. "This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section."