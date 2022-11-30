Motorcyclist dies a month after collision near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died a month after they were hit by a car on Bonanza Road, northwest of downtown Las Vegas.

The crash was reported on Oct. 29 just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Bonanza and North City Parkway, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Traffic officers reported the driver of a 2022 Honda Accord failed to stop at a red traffic signal, while the motorcycle rider proceeded through the intersection on a green light. The Honda hit the motorcycle, injuring the rider. They were transported to University Medical Center for treatment.

"The rider's injuries did not meet the criteria for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Fatal Detail to respond," the department stated.

On Wednesday, the Clark County coroner notified police that the motorcycle rider, a 41-year-old male, had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

His death marks the 140th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far this year.

"The collision remains under investigation," police said.