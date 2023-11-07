Motorcyclist died on scene of crash in Blue Diamond area late-October, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a 31-year-old died in the southwest valley one late-October morning.

Police said they learned of a crash on Oct. 22 at 110:4 a.m. Levi Thomas Fann of Pahrump rode a motorcycle southbound on Blue Diamond, north of Arroyo Road.

Police said the time of the crash is not yet determined.

Police said Fann was riding a black and red Indian Motorcycle. Police said there was a curve and the motorcyclist "departed the travel lane and entered the southbound dirt shoulder" where the crash happened.

Police said Fann died at the scene from his injuries.

"Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command Multidisciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash," police said. "This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol - Southern Command's 59th fatal crash, resulting in 72 fatalities for 2023."