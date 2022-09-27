Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead following crash at Pecos and Tropicana

KTNV
Posted at 4:52 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 19:52:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to a tweet from LVMPD.

The rider was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon by responding medical personnel, but was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

Pecos and Tropicana will remain closed while LVMPD's Fatal Traffic Detail conducts an investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

