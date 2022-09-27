Motorcyclist dead following crash at Pecos and Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to a tweet from LVMPD.

#BREAKING We are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle at Pecos and Tropicana. The rider was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased. There are road closures in the area as @LVMPD_Traffic Fatal Detail investigates. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/WzePn2idFN — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 27, 2022

The rider was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon by responding medical personnel, but was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

Pecos and Tropicana will remain closed while LVMPD's Fatal Traffic Detail conducts an investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.