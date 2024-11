LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck Wednesday morning.

Details are limited, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Meade Avenue and Sheridan Street.

The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said impairment is not suspected at this time and ask drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.