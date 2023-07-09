Motorcyclist dead after striking parked semi-trailer in North Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist died on Saturday morning after crashing into a parked semi-trailer in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police responded to the 4100 block of Donovan Way — near the Nevada DMV Commercial Driver's License Office — around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, after receiving reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Arriving officers located the motorcyclist operator, which officers believed to be an adult male in his early 50s. Medical personnel and North Las Vegas Fire Department responding to the scene eventually pronounced the motorcyclist deceased.

An NLVPD investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling south on a 2011 Victory motorcycle when it "failed to maintain its lane of travel and struck the rear of a parked semi-trailer."

Police say the motorcycle rider was wearing a D.O.T approved helmet however speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Officer after the notification of the next of kin.