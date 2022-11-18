Motorcyclist dead after striking guardrail near Peccole Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after striking a guard rail and being ejected from the bike early Friday morning on South Hualapai Way.

Las Vegas police say evidence at the scene indicates that, at approximately 2:23 a.m., a 2022 Harley Davidson traveled northbound on South Hualapai Way, south of West Charleston Boulevard. The Harley Davidson failed to maintain its lane through a curve in the roadway and crossed into the southbound travel lanes, striking the west curb of South Hualapai Way and leaving the roadway.

The motorcycle struck a guard rail west of the sidewalk, ejecting the rider, who came to rest in the desert area west of the roadway. The motorcycle then continued northbound without the rider, eventually overturning.

Police say arriving emergency medical personnel determined the rider was beyond resuscitation and ceased life-saving efforts, declaring him deceased at the scene.

The rider's death marks the 134th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2022.