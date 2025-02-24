Motorcyclist dead after running red light, crashing in southwest valley, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person died after a wreck in the southwest valley early Monday morning.

It happened around 3:37 a.m. at the intersection of S Fort Apache Road and W Sunset Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2012 Chevrolet Traverse was heading north on Fort Apache in the left lane, approaching Sunset Road.

At the same time, a 2024 Harley Davidson RH975S Nightster was traveling west on Sunset Road in the middle lane, approaching the intersection with Fort Apache.

Police said the Chevy had a green light and the motorcycle had a red light.

The motorcyclist failed to obey the red light and was speeding, causing a crash with the Chevrolet when they entered the intersection, according to authorities.

The motorcycle hit the right side of the Chevrolet, throwing the rider into the road, police said.

Medical responders declared the motorcyclist dead at the scene via telemetry with a doctor at UMC Trauma Center.

The driver of the Chevrolet SUV sustained claimed injuries, remained at the collision scene, cooperated with the investigation, and did not show signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 30th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section

