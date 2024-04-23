Motorcyclist dead after morning North Las Vegas wereck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcycle wreck has left one person dead and traffic delayed Tuesday morning.

Around 5 a.m., North Las Vegas Police Department officers responded to the report of a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Cheyenne and Pecos.

Medical personnel pronounced the motorcyclist dead when they arrived.

Officers ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update this story as more details are made available.