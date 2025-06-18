Motorcyclist dead after crash near Boulder Station Casino in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a Tuesday evening crash in the eastern valley.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of South Lamb Boulevard north of Desert Inn Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2025 Chevrolet Equinox was stopped in the furthest left northbound lane of Lamb while waiting at a red traffic light, authorities said.

An unregistered Coleman trail motorcycle was heading north, coming up behind the Chevrolet, and failed to slow down, hitting the back of the Chevrolet, according to police.

WATCH | Channel 13 was at the scene as authorities investigated.

Video of fatal motorcycle wreck scene in east Las Vegas

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and sustained mortal injuries. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Chevrolet driver did not report any drivers or show signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 79th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.