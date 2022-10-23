Motorcyclist dead after collision on Craig Road at Bravita Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a car on Craig Road at Bravita, according to North Las Vegas police.

On Saturday, at approximately 5:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to Bravita Drive and Craig Road in response to the collision.

Arriving officers located the motorcyclist, who was declared deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Craig Road at Bravita Drive. During that time, a black Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound on Craig and turned in front of the motorcyclist.

No further information is available at this time, according to NLVPD. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes due to major road closures.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.