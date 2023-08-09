Motorcyclist dead after being ejected from bike in central valley collision, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after being ejected from his bike during a central valley collision on Tuesday night.

The collision on South Decatur Boulevard and West Cory Place was initially reported to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department around 10:36 p.m.

Using evidence at the scene and statements from witnesses, officers arriving at the scene determined that a 1999 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Decatur, approaching West Cory Place in the left turn lane. At the same time, a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on South Decatur Boulevard, approaching West Cory Place on the right of three travel lanes.

Police say the collision occurred when the Toyota conducted a left turn to travel east on West Cory Place as the Kawasaki reached the intersection. The Kawasaki struck the front right of the Toyota, causing it to rotate while the rider was ejected from the motorcycle onto the sidewalk.

The rider was immediately transported to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit by ambulance, though medical personnel would later pronounce him deceased.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The Kawasaki rider's death marks the 83rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2023. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.