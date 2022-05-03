Motorcyclist critically injured in Henderson crash; intersection shut down

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Henderson on Tuesday afternoon, the city's police department said.

It happened at approximately 12:00 p.m. at at the intersection of Wigwam Parkway and Pecos Road.

The intersection will be closed for at least two to three hours while police investigate the crash, the department said. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Officials added that speed and impairment did not immediately appear to be factors in the crash.

No additional information was immediately provided.