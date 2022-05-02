Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with box truck in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was in critical condition after a collision involving a box truck in Henderson on Monday morning, the city's police department said.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive at approximately 9:40 a.m.

The intersection was closed in all directions for an investigation into the crash. Police said they expect the closure to remain in place for two to three hours, and asked members of the public to avoid the area.

@HendersonNVPD is investigating an injury accident at Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive.



The road is closed in all directions for the next 2-3 hours while the investigation takes place.



Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/BICPUl2KSC — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) May 2, 2022

Police did not elaborate on the circumstances of the crash in a release to media, but said investigators do not immediately suspect speed or impairment were contributing factors.

"This is an active investigation; no further information will be advised at this time," Henderson PD officials said.