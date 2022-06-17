Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was in critical condition on Friday morning after being hit by a car, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday night near Pebble Road and South Maryland Parkway in the southeast part of the valley.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Pebble Road, preparing to turn left onto Maryland Parkway. The driver of a Toyota Camry "turned across the motorcyclist's path of travel," according to police.

The motorcyclist, a 57-year-old man, was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he remained in critical condition on Friday.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and "did not display indicators of impairment," police said.