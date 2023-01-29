Motorcyclist believed to be 'impaired, speeding' for crash that left him in critical condition in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that a motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash with an SUV in the north valley Saturday.

The crash happened at the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, which police state is near Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street. Police responded by 11:33 p.m.

Investigation by police indicates that the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle when it struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was pulling out a shopping center at the intersection of East Lake Mead and Belmont.

Medical arrived and transported the motorcyclist, who is a male believed to be in his late 20s, to UMC trauma where he is listed in critical condition. Police do believe that impairment and speed by the motorcyclist are believed to be factors at this time.

Traffic and CSI have been called to the scene. The driver of the Jeep stopped and the driver remained on scene.

This investigation is in the preliminary stages at this time. Further information by police is said to be released at a later time.