Motorcycle rider killed in crash near Vegas Valley, Cabana in East Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in east Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to police. The rider was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

It happened at approximately 4:12 p.m. in the area of Vegas Valley Drive and Cabana Drive (east of Nellis Boulevard).

Traffic was shut down in both directions on Vegas Valley Drive from Nellis Blvd. to Cabana Drive, police said. Those restrictions were expected to remain in place until the crash scene is cleared.

Police said this crash remains under investigation by LVMPD's Traffic Bureau.