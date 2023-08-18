More road closures on the way for Charleston-Maryland storm drain project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction continues on the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project and that means additional road closures are being put in place next week.

City of Las Vegas officials said the following restrictions will be in place from Aug. 21 through Aug. 26.



Traffic in both directions on Bruce Street will still be allowed. However, it will shift through the Charleston intersection.

Southbound 16th Street traffic approaching Charleston will have to take a detour. Only northbound traffic from Charleston. Boulevard to northbound 16th Street will be allowed through the intersection.

Hillside Place at Charleston will be restricted to right turns only onto Charleston.

17th Street south of Charleston will be closed on Aug. 24 so the intersection can be repaved.

Spencer Street north of Charleston will be closed on Aug. 25.

13th Street north of Charleston will remain closed until storm drain installation is completed.

The concrete barrier rail will remain in place between 11th Street and Hillside.

City officials said roadwork on the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project is expected to be finished by January 2024.