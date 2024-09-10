More road closures for I-15 South Widening Project starting Tuesday near St. Rose Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More road closures are on the way for the I-15 South Widening Project starting Tuesday.

What is the 15 South Widening Project?

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said their I-15 South Widening Project is an $86 million project designed to add freeway improvements for nearly nine miles of I-15 between Sloan Road and Warm Springs Road. For more information, visit the project website by clicking here.



What's closing?

Daily | Tuesday, Sept. 10 to Friday, Sept. 20 | 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Starr Avenue closed.

Daily | Tuesday, Sept. 10 to Wednesday, Sept. 11 | 6 a.m. - 11 a.m.



Starr Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed.

Daily | Tuesday, Sept. 10 to Wednesday, Sept. 11 | 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



St. Rose Parkway on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed.

NDOT said the St. Rose Parkway southbound on-ramp will not be closed at the same time as the Starr Avenue southbound on-ramp closure. The St. Rose Parkway southbound on-ramp will close once the Starr Avenue southbound on-ramp is open.

Daily | Thursday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept. 20 | 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.



St. Rose Parkway on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed.

NDOT said the St. Rose Parkway on-ramp will stay open on weekends.

