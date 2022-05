LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A minor was hit by a car and taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday night, Las Vegas police said.

It happened near Nellis Boulevard and Desert Inn Road in east Las Vegas. Police said the minor was on foot when they were hit by a Dodge vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, and drivers were advised to avoid the area.