LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metro police officer is one of two people who were hospitalized on Saturday afternoon after a collision in the western Las Vegas valley.

According to LVMPD, a police patrol vehicle was involved in a collision in the 6300 block of West Charleston Boulevard at 12:10 p.m. Both the officer involved and an occupant of the other vehicle were transported to UMC with apparent minor injuries.

LVMPD says the investigation is ongoing.