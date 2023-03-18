Man suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in suspected DUI crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 32-year-old man has been taken into custody for a suspected DUI crash that left a 50-year-old man with life-threatening injuries on Friday night.

According to police, the collision occurred at approximately 11:27 p.m. at the intersection of South Fort Apache Road and West Pebble Road.

Police say evidence at the scene and witness statement indicated a 2022 Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on Pebble while a 2009 Acura TSX was traveling northbound on Fort Apache, approaching the intersection.

While Pebble Road is controlled by stop signs, Fort Apache does not have a sign controlling traffic. Police say the collision occurred when the Toyota failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the right side of the Acura, which re-directed both vehicles in a northwesterly direction.

Both vehicles came to rest in a dirt lot located on the northwest corner of the intersection.

According to the incident report, the driver of the Acura was mechanically extracted from the vehicle by Clark County Fire Fighters and transported to UMC Trauma to treat his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which he failed and was subsequently transported to Clark County Detention Center.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.