LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is police activity on Valley View Boulevard after Desert Inn Road. It left all southbound lanes blocked on Wednesday.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the blockage is due to one man refusing to exit his car following a traffic stop. Las Vegas police officers performed an extraction and placed him in custody.

#NOW: Police have Valley View shut down north of Spring Mountain.

Police surrounded a grey SUV and just took someone out of the car.

Chopper is overhead.

Less than lethal weapons and a shield on officers.

No details as this is just happening as we drove up.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/vX63jR1ERk — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) July 7, 2022

This story is breaking and further details will be added to this article as they become available.