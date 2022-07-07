Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Man refuses to leave car, causes blockage for traffic in Las Vegas

FXCYG77UIAAlbGZ.jpeg
Sean DeLancey, KTNV
FXCYG77UIAAlbGZ.jpeg
FXCYG-4VUAAciau.jpeg
Posted at 10:01 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 01:01:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — There is police activity on Valley View Boulevard after Desert Inn Road. It left all southbound lanes blocked on Wednesday.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the blockage is due to one man refusing to exit his car following a traffic stop. Las Vegas police officers performed an extraction and placed him in custody.

This story is breaking and further details will be added to this article as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH