Man killed in single-vehicle crash on US-95

Posted at 5:17 PM, Mar 28, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a fatal single-vehicle crash on the US-95.

Nevada State Police said this happened last Tuesday around 10:25 a.m.

Investigators said a Toyota Highlander was traveling south approaching mile marker 93.

For unknown reasons, police said the vehicle was unable to stay in its lane and went into a dirt center median.

The driver, identified as 62-year-old Gary Earl Oliver, then tried to steer back into his lane and that's when investigators said the vehicle rotated before hitting a concrete culvert causing it to overturn.

Police said the Indian Springs native was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, and died at the scene.

Nevada State Police said this is the Southern Command's 14th fatal crash in 2023 resulting in 15 fatalities.

