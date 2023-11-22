Man killed by suspected drunk driver in southwest valley hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 36-year-old man is dead after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Buffalo Drive at approximately 10:42 p.m.

Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and surveillance video indicated that a male attempted to cross West Flamingo Road in a marked crosswalk against the walk signal. At the same time, a 2021 Mercedes GLE 350 was westbound on Flamingo in the leftmost of three through travel lanes, approaching the intersection with South Buffalo Drive.

Police say the collision occurred when the pedestrian walked into the path of the Mercedes and was struck by the right front corner of the vehicle.

The pedestrian sustained mortal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes initially fled the scene but returned later and displayed signs of impairment. Police arrested the driver on hit-and-run and DUI-related charges.

"The pedestrian's death marks the 137th traffic-related fatality for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2023," police noted in a news release. "The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section."