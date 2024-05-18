Man in wheelchair hit, killed by truck in North Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by a truck in North Las Vegas Friday morning.

Officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department responded to the area of Owens Avenue and Main Street around 11:15 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man in a wheelchair, estimated to be in his 50s, had been hit by a Ford F350 truck.

Medical personnel took the man to UMC Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the truck remained at the scene. Speed and impairment are not considered factors in the collision.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385 -5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.