Man in wheelchair hit by pickup truck near Las Vegas Strip

Collision at Sahara and Las Vegas Blvd.
Traffic camera video shows the scene of a collision on Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 52-year-old man is hospitalized after he was hit by a pickup truck on Sahara Avenue Thursday night.

According to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the man was riding a motorized wheelchair through a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard "against the pedestrian signal."

The driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling eastbound on Sahara "on a solid green traffic signal" at the time of the collision.

"A collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the eastbound travel lanes and was struck by the front of the Chevrolet," according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the man "sustained substantial injuries" from the collision and was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup, a man in his 40s, remained at the scene of the crash and didn't show any signs of impairment, according to police.

Police add that this crash remains under investigation.

