Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after single-vehicle crash, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 46-year-old man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car crash early Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Around 5:24 a.m., LVMPD said a single vehicle crash happened on East Pebble Road east of Libertyvale Drive.

Initial evidence gathered by police showed the driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a fixed light pole and then a perimeter wall. Police said the driver was ejected from his vehicle.

Police said an emergency medical team took the driver to University Medical Center with life-threatening conditions.