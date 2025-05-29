Man dies in construction vehicle collision near airport, North Las Vegas police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a collision in North Las Vegas on Wednesday.

North Las Vegas police said around 1:59 p.m., officers responded to the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Slit Canyon Street (near Decatur Boulevard by the North Las Vegas Airport) on reports that a silver SUV was struck by a construction vehicle.

Authorities said to avoid the area as responders investigate the scene and clear the roadways.



Traffic Camera

[Traffic Cam] Construction vehicle crash near Cheyenne & Decatur in NLV

Arriving officers said the driver of the SUV—an adult male driver—was found deceased at the scene.

The initial investigation, according to police, indicated the SUV driver was going westbound on Cheyenne when the construction vehicle entered his lane and struck him. Police said the SUV continued westbound, later crossing into the eastbound lanes before coming to a stop at the North Las Vegas Airport fence.

Police said the construction vehicle operator stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers. Investigators are still working to determine is speed or impairment are factors in this case.

The identify of the deceased driver will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office at a later time.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com