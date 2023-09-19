LVMPD: 52-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by drunk driver

UPDATE - Sept. 25

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the 52-year-old pedestrian died from his injuries on Sept. 21. As of Monday afternoon, his identity hasn't been released.

His death is the 109th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2023.

The 25-year-old driver that crashed into the pedestrian has been identified as Natrail Tellis. According to Clark County Detention Center records, he is facing DUI and failure to stop at the scene of an accident charges. He's scheduled to be in court on Monday.

PREVIOUS - Sept. 19

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a crash in the central valley left a person injured Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 3:07 p.m. at South Valley View Boulevard and Tara Avenue.

According to police, a 25-year-old man driving a Corolla was stopped eastbound from the alleyway south of West Tara Avenue. At the same time, a 52-year-old pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk on the west side of South Valley View Boulevard, northbound, approaching the alley.

Police said the collision occurred when the pedestrian walked into the path of the Corolla. The pedestrian fell to the ground while the side wheels of the sedan drove over the pedestrian.

Police said the 25-year-old fled the scene but was later located.

"The driver of the Toyota displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run related charges," police said. "This is an active and ongoing investigation."

The crash left the pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. Police said medical personnel took him to UMC's Trauma Unit.

Since 7:41 p.m., all lanes are now open on Valley View Boulevard between Pennwood and Tara avenues. Previously, around 5 p.m., RTC officials said all lanes were blocked on Valley View Boulevard from Pennwood Avenue through Sirius Avenue.