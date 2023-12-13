Man dies after vehicle hit several fixed objects, rolls over in east valley parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 24-year-old man is dead after his vehicle struck several fixed objects and rolled over in an east valley parking lot on Tuesday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred on East Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane around 10:29 p.m. Police say that evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video surveillance indicate that a 2005 Saturn Vue traveled northbound on Sloan Lane, approaching East Charleston Boulevard.

The collision occurred when the Saturn entered the intersection at a high rate of speed and failed to turn at the T-intersection. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway to the north and struck several fixed objects, eventually overturning in the parking lot in the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

Medical personnel at the scene determined the drive was "beyond resuscitation" and stopped life-saving efforts.

"His death marks the 148th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023," police noted in a release. "The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section."