Man dies after colliding with pole on southbound US-95 off-ramp at Jones Boulevard, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on the US-95 southbound off-ramp at Jones Boulevard on Friday morning.

According to police, officers on the scene were able to determine that a silver sedan failed to maintain its marked travel lane, striking a pole.

The driver — identified as a male adult — succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"We have a hard closure in place on US95/Jones southbound off-ramp," Trooper Ashlee Wellman said in a statement. "We anticipate it to be closed for approximately two more hours."