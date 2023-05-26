Watch Now
Man dies after colliding with pole on southbound US-95 off-ramp at Jones Boulevard, police say

Posted at 5:35 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 08:35:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on the US-95 southbound off-ramp at Jones Boulevard on Friday morning.

According to police, officers on the scene were able to determine that a silver sedan failed to maintain its marked travel lane, striking a pole.

The driver — identified as a male adult — succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"We have a hard closure in place on US95/Jones southbound off-ramp," Trooper Ashlee Wellman said in a statement. "We anticipate it to be closed for approximately two more hours."

