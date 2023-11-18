Man dies after colliding with concrete wall in east Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after colliding with a concrete wall in an east Las Vegas valley neighborhood near I-15 on Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal collision occurred around 8:47 p.m. on South Lamb Boulevard and East Reno Avenue.

Police say evidence at the scene, witness statements, and crash video indicated that a 2016 Toyota Tundra was traveling north on Lamb Boulevard, approaching a dead-end on Reno Avenue. The Toyota driver failed to stop at the dead-end and traveled through a galvanized steel chain link fence before colliding with a concrete block wall.

Arriving medical personnel determined that the 37-year-old man did not survive the crash and was pronounced deceased at the collision scene. His passenger reported minor injuries.

"The death marked the 134th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023," LVMPD said in a release. "This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s collision investigation Section."