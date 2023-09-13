Man dies after being ejected from car in North Las Vegas rollover crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being ejected from his car in a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the man was headed north on 5th Street around 3 a.m. when he suddenly veered off the road near Cheyenne Avenue and rolled over.

The driver — identified as a male adult — was ejected from the car. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man was the only occupant of the vehicle, though an investigation into this incident is ongoing.