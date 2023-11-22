Man dies a week after colliding with a drunk driver near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 35-year-old man has died from his injuries more than a week after colliding with a drunk driver near the Las Vegas Strip.

According to police, the collision occurred at South Valley View Boulevard and West Flamingo Road on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at approximately 3:10 a.m.

Evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicated a 2004 Toyota Corolla entered the intersection eastbound on Flamingo Road in the right of four eastbound travel lanes on a green traffic signal. At the same time, a 2016 Toyota Tundra was traveling northbound on Valley View Boulevard in the center of three northbound travel lanes.

Police say the collision occurred when the Tundra entered the intersection against a red traffic signal and struck the right side of the Corolla, resulting in major damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the Corolla sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma for further medical attention, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Tundra sustained minor injuries and exhibited signs of impairment. He was placed under arrest and booked for DUI-related charges.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Metro released an update after the Clark County Coroner notified officers that the driver of the Corolla, Andy Yi, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

"The driver's death marks the 138th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction for the year 2023," police noted in a news release. "The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation section."