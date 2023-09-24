Man died at hospital after crashing stolen vehicle near Las Vegas Strip, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police said a man believed to be in his 20s died Saturday night after colliding with a block wall near the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said he was driving a Ford around 10:04 p.m., traveling north on Joe W. Brown Drive north of E. Desert Inn Road. Evidence gathered by police shows that he traveled off-road to the right and entered the east sidewalk, striking a large cement landscape planter before crashing into a block wall.

After crashing, police said the driver exited the vehicle and started to run north before collapsing.

Arriving medical personnel transported him to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. However, officials said he later died.

Investigators at the scene later discovered that the Ford was reported stolen Friday.

"The death marked the 105th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2023," police said. "The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section."