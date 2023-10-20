Man dead, woman facing DUI charges after pickup truck overturns in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead, and a woman is injured after their pickup truck overturned in North Las Vegas on Friday morning.

North Las Vegas Police Department responded to the area of East Gowan Road and Bay Lake Trail around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a gray 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup.

Officers arriving on the scene located an adult woman believed to be in her early 40s outside an overturned vehicle, suffering from "minor injuries." A male in his 40s was also located, still inside the vehicle.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the male passenger deceased. The female driver was immediately transported to UMC Hospital by medical personnel for "non-life-threatening" injuries.

A preliminary investigation was conducted and determined that a Chevy Silverado was traveling eastbound on Gowan Road, approaching Bay Lake Trail at a high rate of speed. According to NLVPD, the pickup lost control and left the roadway, where it struck a light pole and a tree before coming to rest upside down on the roadway.

The pickup truck's bed was also found separated from the frame, which police say happened after the truck collided with a tree.

The female driver is facing charges related to the collision, which are still pending. Officers say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision.

The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Officer after the notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.