Man arrested for reckless driving near Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is facing multiple charges for driving recklessly near a local school.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the man was spotted going over 50 miles per hour when the posted speed limit in the area is 15 miles per hour.

Police said the driver was also passing in the center turn lane and driving into oncoming traffic while passing.

Investigators said the driver was arrested and charged with disregard for safety, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, following too closely, and speeding in a school zone.

As of Monday morning, no further details about the incident have been released.