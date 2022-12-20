Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Man arrested for going 106 mph in a 45 mph zone in North Las Vegas, police say

Car going 106 mph in 45 mph zone
North Las Vegas Police Department
Car going 106 mph in 45 mph zone
Posted at 10:44 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 13:44:24-05

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department arrested a man for going 106 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on Monday night.

Police said the man arrested near Deer Springs Way and Losee Road for six counts of reckless driving, driving without a driver's license, driving with a suspended driver's license, and not having proof of insurance.

A post from the official NLVPD twitter account read, "Don't do 106 in your Z06 and expect to keep your car and license."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH