Man arrested for going 106 mph in a 45 mph zone in North Las Vegas, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department arrested a man for going 106 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on Monday night.
Police said the man arrested near Deer Springs Way and Losee Road for six counts of reckless driving, driving without a driver's license, driving with a suspended driver's license, and not having proof of insurance.
A post from the official NLVPD twitter account read, "Don't do 106 in your Z06 and expect to keep your car and license."
Don't do 106 in your Z06* and expect to keep your car and license!
-Traffic Officer Lewis The Great 👑
(*Mom’s Z06)
All jokes aside…this is extremely dangerous. This driver was lucky…he could have ended someone’s life, ended his life, or caused a serious crash. #SLOWDOWN! pic.twitter.com/7FNUbxFluR
— NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 20, 2022