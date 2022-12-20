Man arrested for going 106 mph in a 45 mph zone in North Las Vegas, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department arrested a man for going 106 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on Monday night.

Police said the man arrested near Deer Springs Way and Losee Road for six counts of reckless driving, driving without a driver's license, driving with a suspended driver's license, and not having proof of insurance.

A post from the official NLVPD twitter account read, "Don't do 106 in your Z06 and expect to keep your car and license."