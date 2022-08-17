Watch Now
Lyft to offer driverless robotaxis in Las Vegas

The rideshare app, Lyft, partnered with Motional to launch a car that can drive itself: the Ioniq 5 robo-taxi.
Posted at 6:27 PM, Aug 16, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Driverless robotic taxis right here in the valley!

People on the Las Vegas Strip can now request a robotaxi.

This could be "the future of transportation!"

The rideshare app, Lyft, partnered with Motional to launch a car that can drive itself: the Ioniq 5 robotaxi.

Autonomous rides have been tested in Las Vegas since 2018.

Right now, the vehicles will have two operators in the front. But next year, the companies will remove the vehicle operators to offer a fully driverless journey.

The companies also plan to expand the service to multiple US cities next year.

