LVMPD waiting for pedestrian identification after crash on Jones, Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a pedestrian is dead after a crash on Jones Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue Saturday night.

Police said that a 25-year-old woman was driving a Honda CR-V around 11:40 p.m. Police said evidence suggests the pedestrian was already lying on the right most travel lane after falling off of their scooter.

The driver was also traveling in the right most travel lane and police said that's when she hit the left side of the pedestrian.

Despite all life-saving efforts by medical personnel, the pedestrian was determined to be deceased at the scene.

Police said the pedestrian did not have any identification at the time of the collision. Identification of the pedestrian is pending.

The driver of the Honda remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation according to police. Impairment on behalf of the driver of the Honda is not a factor in this case.

Police said this collision marks the 93rd traffic related fatality in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Departments jurisdiction for 2022. This collision remains under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.