LVMPD: Vegas driver, 50, arrested on DUI charges after crash that left woman with life-threatening injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 22-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash west of the Strip.

Police arrested a 50-year-old driver on DUI-related charges after showing signs of impairment after the crash.

Police said it happened Saturday night around 10:25 p.m. on Dean Martin Drive north of West Tompkins Avenue. Police said the 50-year-old man, identified as Ali Brandy A., was driving a 2003 Honda Odyssey with a passenger, a 26-year-old man.

Police said he traveled southbound on Dean Martin Drive, approaching the intersection of Tompkins Avenue. The 22-year-old, identified as Shyayn B., was driving a 2017 Toyota Yaris and was traveling northbound on Dean Martin Drive in the left-most travel lane.

Police said the driver of the Honda traveled left of the center of the roadway and began traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Dean Martin.

"A crash happened when the front of the Honda contacted the front of the Toyota," police said.

Medical personnel transported the driver of the Toyota to UMC Trauma for critical injuries. According to police, the driver and passenger of the Honda were transported to UMC Trauma as a precaution due to the severity of the collision.

"This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section," police said.