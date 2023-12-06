Watch Now
LVMPD: Stolen vehicle occupants fled after running red light, hitting multiple vehicles in northwest valley

Buffalo and Alexander multiple crashes
Posted at 6:08 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 21:08:42-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the occupants of a stolen vehicle ran a red light and hit multiple vehicles in the northwest valley Tuesday afternoon.

Police said multiple subjects stole a vehicle and traveled eastbound on Alexander around 1:08 p.m. The subjects then drove through a red light at Buffalo and hit three vehicles.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

Police said the occupants of the stolen vehicle are still outstanding and fled on foot.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.

